Lockdown Creates a 500% Increase in Infidelity Polygraph Test Enquiries

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2020 --The British and European Polygraph Association (BEPA), the UK's Largest polygraph Association, today announced a 500% increase in enquiries from couples wanting polygraph tests on their partners.



Mr Don Cargill, the Chairman of the BEPA stated that its website had received an unprecedented level of couples making enquiries seeking advice on how polygraph can help resolve family issues, mainly brought on by the lockdown creating family tensions.



He went on to say that It wasn't just in the area of partner infidelity that was creating a high level of enquiries but also family disputes including arguments over wills, theft, use of pornography, abuse within the family etc.



Don added that this increase in demand had led to numerous fake and unqualified polygraphers appearing on the UK market, with many claiming to be members of professional trade Associations.



Indeed these fake examiners had also created fake Polygraph Associations to claim membership of.



Mr Cargill said " The best way for members of the public to check if their polygraph examiner is qualified is to see if they are listed on the BEPA website www.ukpolygraphassioation.org or call its hotline 0207 376 9231.



When asked about the issue of testing examinees during the Corona pandemic Mr Cargill gave this advice:-



" First of all only use a BEPA listed examiner, who has been advised by the Association to use the highest level of PPE protection for both themselves and those taking the test.



Secondly, we DO NOT recommend having a polygraph test conducted in your own home or a hired meeting room.



Only use examiners that work in their own office, which should be sanitised to the highest level.



Thirdly, beware of any examiner claiming to be the most experienced on the market or the UK's number 1, these are common tactics and claims used by many fake examiners.



Fourthly, ask the polygraph examiner the following questions:



1. Are they a member of the British and European Polygraph Association? if not why not?



2. How many polygraph tests have they conducted?



3. Which Polygraph school they qualified from and was it approved by the American Polygraph Association?



4. When did they qualify?



5. Is their office COVID – 19 safe.?



6. Do they provide PPE for their clients?" and will they be wearing PPE themselves?



Established in 2008, The British & European Polygraph Association (BEPA) is the largest organisation of its type in Britain and Europe and it encourages professional polygraphers and those involved in the detection of deception, around the world to join our ever-increasing numbers.



BEPA examiners are highly qualified professionals who are motivated to help those who employ our services by verifying the truth while following the highest standards of moral, ethical, and professional conduct. BEPA governs the conduct of its members by requiring adherence to a Code of Ethics and a set of Standards and Principles of Practice.



To become a BEPA member, examiners must adhere to strict guidelines and educational requirements that include hundreds of hours of coursework at an accredited school, as well as an internship. As in many respected professions, BEPA members must acquire continuing education and training to maintain membership.



It is this strict entry criterion and the monitoring of our membership that gives those employing our services the highest level of confidence.



About Don Cargill

Don Cargill is the Managing Director of National; Polygraphs (NADAC) which is based in West London.



He is a member of the British and European Polygraph Association (BEPA) and the World Association of Professional Investigators (WAPI).



He is also a full member of The American Polygraph Association (APA) the American Association of Police Polygraphists (AAPP) and The National Polygraph Association (NPA). The APA is the largest association of polygraph examiners in the world.



Membership of the APA, BEPA, AAPP and NPA is strictly regulated and controlled.



Don Cargill is also the current Chairman of the British and European Polygraph Association.



He qualified with straight "A" grades from The International Academy of Polygraph in Fort Lauderdale, Florida over 12 years ago and has since conducted thousands of tests in most market sectors for a multitude of different issues.



Don also has passed additional polygraph examinations to test post-convicted sex offenders (PSCOT)



Don is also is an Advanced Polygraph examiner after completing additional training in America.