Northbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --There's a new anti-theft system introduced for the gym owners and spa centers. The new anti-steal system is one of the best locker for towels.



Many owners of different recreation centers were finding ways to protect their business from loss. Stealing towels have become the major problem in almost every gym, spa, swimming pool and other fitness club. Every customer demands a new and clean towel because of bacterial infection and does not agree to share it with anyone. The security check at the entrance or exit seems very disrespectful, and any customer does not tolerate the checking of their belongings. The owners are tired by renewing the stocks in this way.



For the convenience of many business owners, a smart locker has been introduced for the members of recreation centers. The cabinet consists of RFID technology which is latest in the market. The modern designed cabinet proved to be an indisputable solution for many owners. It proves to be very comfortable for customers because of its self-service. Now the customer does not have to look for the staff to retrieve the clean and dry towel.



The automated cabinet works under the RFID technology and can only be in reach of members. The system scans the personal card or wristband which will be embedded with a chip. The system display monitor on the cabinet shows a message of Empty Hopper when the in the cabinet will be finished. It will be refilled with the new and clean towels. The employee does not have to check for the cabinet again and again because the cabinet also keeps track of the amount present in the cabinet. Cabinet software can easily be integrated with any smartphone or computer system to track the movements of each item that will be present in the automatic locker for towels.



The act of stealing towels with or without purpose is now over with the RFID technology. The system proved to be very efficient in many ways. The anti-steal system at the exit door will scan the embedded RFID chips and alerts the staff with the signal. The system saves the business from many problems and saves the money as well.