Lockhart Tactical UBS-12 Under Barrel Shotgun 12ga

Typically Soldiers or Law Enforcement officers are forced to carry a breaching shotgun in addition to their standard issue rifle during operations. Our UBS removes this requirement. Our system consists of a Grizzly shotgun embedded in our proprietary quick release mount which is to be used in an under barrel configuration much like the M203 grenade launcher.



Our shotgun cannot be operated independently due to not having a pistol grip behind the trigger. When firing the UBS, the magazine of the parent firearm must be used as a pistol grip. We will soon be releasing a proprietary Pistol grip and Buttstock which will be able to be quickly attached and detached on the UBS for independent firing without being attached to another firearm.



What can the UBS-12 do for me?



Whether or not you're a Solider, LE Officer or Professional using this device for breaching, our UBS has a lot to offer. Civilian Hunters can benefit immensely by carrying our tiny UBS under their favorite bolt action hunting rifle. Nothing is better than peace of mind and security of having 12GA Slugs or Buckshot at your finger tips when it's needed most.



Apart for security reasons, Hunters could also quickly attach our UBS to help ensure they don't go home from a hunt empty handed. Maybe you won't see a deer cross your path, but if an unlucky flock of turkeys happens to surprise you... Seize the day! Our shotgun features a 2+1 magazine which means its perfectly legal for hunting.



Attachment Mechanism



The Lockhart Tactical UBS-12 features dual locking levers manufactured 100% in the USA by American Defense. These patented quick release, automatic locking levers are the best in the world. Rest assured, these won't ever be coming off unintentionally!



Mount Features:



Our proprietary billet aluminum mounts are machined entirely in BC, Canada and requires a mere 10 picatinny rail slots (4" / 10cm") to attach securely. Our mounts will soon feature a proprietary quick attach Buttstock and Pistol grip combination to convert our UBS to a Non Restricted shoulder fired Micro Shotgun. Shortly we'll also release our Quick Attach Optic mount which will sit ontop of the UBS while in the shoulder fired configuration and shall hold zero on optics when detached and reattached.



Firearm Platforms:



Our mounts will be compatible with the following firearms:



-AR15

-AR10

-SKS

-M4

-M14

-M16

-Robinson Arms XCR

-Norinco Type 97

-Just Right Carbines (9mm, .40, .45)

-Ruger 10/22

-MP15-22

-Mossberg Tactical 715T

-SCAR

-Heckler & Koch HK416

-Sig Sauer 522

-Sig Sauer 516

-SR-47

-AK47

-And More! (Strong Bottom Rail Required!)



Shotgun Specifications:

Weight: 4.6 lbs

Length: 16"

Width: 2"

Height: 3.5"

Barrel Length: 8.5"

Tube Magazine Capacity: 2+1 (Contact us for 5 round detachable box magazine option)

Accepts 2 3/4" and 3" 12GA shells

Safety: Cross-bolt / button style safety and an action release



Mount Specifications:

Weight: 0.2 lbs

Length: 7"

Width: 1.25"

Height: 2.75"



Combined Specifications:

Weight: Slightly over 5 lbs

Overall Length: 16.5"

Overall Width: 2"

Overall Height: 4.25"



On top of this incredible product, we've launched re-loadable flash-bang grenades, re-loadable smoke grenades and we sell over 350 top tier brands of equipment.