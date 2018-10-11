Snellville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2018 --There is no denying the immense impact of technology on our everyday lives. With new innovations popping up every year, there is little stopping the full implementation of technology into nearly every section of daily living. The integration of technology has made life more convenient overall for the majority of us who spend our time rushing to and from work and other activities. To make life a little easier, many families are now using electric keyless locks on their homes and automobiles. With how many options are available, making the switch has never been easier. Additionally, the safety and peace of mind that comes with a more secure system gives consumers reason to breathe easy while in and away from home.



Homeowners especially can take advantage of electronic, keyless locks. Some systems are sophisticated enough to track who enters the home and when. This can be helpful for parents with children coming to and from school, for example. Some electronic, keyless locks even come with WiFi connectivity and phone applications, allowing homeowners to feel even more confidence in their abilities to protect their families and monitor the activity of their homes.



Automobiles are also no exception to the heightened consumer interest in better security via advanced lock and key technology. Many vehicles owners are now turning in their traditional car keys in favor of keyless entry systems, such as push to start and automatic sensors keys. The convenience of being able to open one's vehicle without the hassle of keys is preferred now by many busy drivers.



The locksmiths at Pro Mobile Locksmith have been especially busy in the last several years in and around [City, State] installing and upgrading keyless locks for residents specifically for security and safety purposes. It takes precision and skill to be able to adequately install electric keyless locks, so their locksmiths are well trained in how to make sure everything is well synced. Customers of Pro Mobile Locksmith have full confidence in their new keyless systems and have been happy to make the upgraded switch. Pro Mobile Locksmith makes home and automobile lock and key upgrades for residents of Snellville, GA easier than ever and is committed to staying current with the latest trends surrounding electric keyless entry locks.



Visit their website at http://www.promobilelocksmith.com or give them a call today at 678-733-9350 for more information on lock and key upgrades.



