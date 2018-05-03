Locomizer's GDPR Compliant 'Audience Discovery Platform' Strengthened by US Patent Approval as Competitors Withdraw from Europe

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2018 --Locomizer, the award-winning provider of location analytics and anonymised audience research for global media agencies and brands today announced success in its application for its 'Interest Profile of a User of a Mobile Application' technology from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The ruling cements Locomizer's lead in providing location data that is compliant with the stringent new European data privacy protection rules known as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that become effective May 25th.



The GDPR legislation stops location based mobile advertising businesses from serving ads to users without their consent, which means from May 25th it will become more challenging to find the volume of inventory in the right locations for the ads and the buy rates will be significantly higher. "Our new patented technology allows Locomizer to provide a proven solution to media agencies and brands who still want to advertise directly to the right person in the right place and at the right time," said Alexei Poliakov, Locomizer CEO and Co-Founder.



The cost for complying with the new privacy protection law combined with the diminishing sources of indirect location data has significantly impacted the marketplace of place profiling data suppliers.



"In addition to the highly publicised situation at Facebook, other US-based data providers have been forced to vacate the EU market, because they could no longer be legally compliant. By comparison, Locomizer's algorithm extracts untapped insights from peoples' locations, and all data collected and used is anonymised. This level of privacy protection is something our customers appreciate, particularly as privacy is built-in and we are GDPR compliant by design," explained Poliakov.



Companies benefiting from Locomizer technology that increases campaign ROI range from Jameson Whiskey, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and GM to Clarins, McDonalds, Subway and Arla. It has also powered outdoor advertising agencies for global behemoths like Posterscope, Dentsu Aegis Network and Havas Media to media owners like JCDecaux, Clear Channel and Exterion Media.



A delighted Nick Halas, head of Innovation and Data at Posterscope says: "We've found our partnership with Locomizer incredibly valuable; using their platform we've opened up new levels of location targeting, which has allowed us to innovate faster and harder, and helped us win more business."



"This award is the first in a series of global patent applications covering seven key markets including Europe and Asia. The US is central to our future success and this patent helps us to build further credibility for Locomizer's Audience Discovery Platform that has created a completely new standard based on human interest rather than just physical locations," said Poliakov.



Locomizer has been quick to recognise how the platform can be used across multiple market sectors and in various applications – from Smart Cities and Urban Planning to E-Commerce. Locomizer has also gained the trust of the commercial real estate market and now CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate firm, uses Locomizer's platform to accurately match workforce requirements to places. This helps them and the organisations they serve to locate each work-place in the right location to attract and retain suitable talent.



Locomizer, an award-winning provider of location data and algorithms that matches the people to places, is used by organisations worldwide to discover and focus on the right places, audiences and demographics. Locomizer's patented technology delivers location insights and analysis to support better decision-making and targeting for operational and marketing executives. This includes global brands and outdoor advertising/media agencies to media owners and commercial real estate firms.



