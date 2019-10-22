Lodestone Center for Behavioral Health Now Offers Counseling and Therapy in Its Hinsdale Office, with More Professional Staff

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2019 --The Lodestone Center for Behavioral Health has undoubtedly established itself as a premier center for counseling and therapy in different areas in Illinois, and its expertise extends to counseling and therapy for adults, children, pre-teens, and teenagers, and it also provides services for couples and individuals who are facing a challenging time in their lives. Today, the Lodestone Center introduces its Hinsdale office, with more professionals on board as well.



UNITED STATES, 2019 – Most everyone goes through a difficult time or period in their life, and, although some can bounce back from this period and regain their former outlook and perspective after some time, there are some who may have difficulty coping and may need professional help and guidance to see them through. For individuals who are going through a difficult and challenging patch, the Lodestone Center for Behavioral Health is there to help.

The Lodestone Center for Behavioral Health has existed for many years and offers counseling and therapy for those who need it the most. Its focus has always been on the entire well-being and mental and emotional health of its clients, and it has already provided invaluable guidance and assistance to numerous individuals, both adults and children alike.



The center specialises in a number of conditions and provides treatment for these conditions, be it anxiety and stress, depression, eating disorders, substance abuse, PTSD, trauma, or bipolar anxiety. It also offers therapy and counseling for maternal wellness and people in the LGBT community, and it has helped couples undergoing various issues as well.



Today, the Lodestone Center for Behavioral Health is happy to announce that it has a Hinsdale office at 15 Spinning Wheel Road, right across from the First Bankers Trust Services and in close proximity to the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center.



The Hinsdale office of the Lodestone Center offers therapy and counseling from experienced professionals, and its staff include therapists and counselors such as Dr. Theresa M. Schultz, Ph.D.; Dr. Erika Drzonek-Edwards, Psy.D; Dr. Daniel Kelly, Psy.D.; Karen Shockley, LCPC; Mark Kiel, Psy.D.; and other premier therapists and counselors. The Hinsdale office offers both individual counseling and marriage and couples counseling, and it also provides counseling for adolescents and children.



About The Lodestone Center for Behavioral Health

