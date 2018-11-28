Lodi Police Department Installs Apex Officer Virtual Reality Training Simulator

San Mateo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2018 --APEX Officer, a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, first responder, educational and commercial markets, today announced that California's Lodi Police Department has installed two APEX Officer X360 virtual reality training simulators.



The Lodi, California, Police Department serves 64,641 residents. With the national focus on the use of force and police training, the department saw an opportunity to better prepare its officers with training equipment designed to improve decision making in high-pressure situations. After significant research on the various options, the Lodi Police Department chose to include the APEX Officer X360 judgmental use of force simulator as a major component of its training program.



"APEX Officer is a game-changer for training technology and is transforming the face of law enforcement," said Chase Dittmer, chairman, and CEO of APEX Officer. "Outdated technology is preventing law enforcement agencies from training effectively. Our training platform was designed in the field with law enforcement, for law enforcement to save time, money and, most importantly, save the lives of law enforcement officers and the civilians they have sworn to protect. We want to help protect the people that protect us."



The APEX Officer X360 system is capable of simulating an infinite number of different training scenarios that can convey body language and other non-verbal threat cues that are a crucial part of progressive judgmental use of force training. The APEX Officer training simulator utilizes virtual reality technology and offers an immersive 360-degree view and includes peripheral vision and training tools that closely match those used in the field to enhance the transferability of the training to real-life scenarios.



"As the variety and type of threats to law enforcement and citizens alike continue to grow, many police departments are looking towards innovative technology to better train their law enforcement personnel in a safe and cost-effective manner," said Chase Dittmer, chairman, and CEO of APEX Officer. "Unlike competing judgmental use of force simulators, APEX Officer provides a truly immersive, fully integrated, and real experience."



Each training scenario in the APEX Officer content library is based on real-life incidents and is professionally produced with content that is carefully vetted by subject matter experts to rigorously test a trainee's critical thinking skills, weapons skills under pressure, and psychological responses to the stresses of life-like situations.



About APEX Officer

APEX Officer is a provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, Defense, first responders and educational markets. The company's proprietary technologies, software and scenarios provide intense virtual reality training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, crisis intervention and related training that mimics real-world situations. APEX Officer's mission is to use 21st-century technology to solve longstanding problems in policing and public safety. Learn more about APEX Officer at https://www.apexofficer.com/



