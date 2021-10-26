Lofree Wanderfree Keyboard: A Wonderful Companion in the Journey

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2021 --Lofree Wanderfree keyboard becomes a hit.

Since Lofree was founded, it has been dedicated to producing various kinds of office stationery that combine aesthetic and practical. Lofree products have their characteristics and are popular in groups that care about the quality of life. Lofree recently has launched a creative portable mechanical keyboard called Lofree Wanderfree keyboard, which soon became a hit in the market.



Continuing Lofree's beauty and practicability

Same as other series of portable mechanical keyboards, the Lofree Wanderfree keyboard also can meet the basic design concept requirement of Lofree. Here are some main points.



Outstanding Appearance Design

Attractive appearance design is one of the highlights of Lofree portable mechanical keyboards. Unlike the dull color scheme and featureless keyboards, Lofree created one keyboard after another to suit the needs of people pursuing individuality. Such as the Milktea series for students, Lipstick series for females.



Lofree Wanderfree's suitcase design explains its aim customers: the groups are always "on the way." No matter the blackish-green or the light grey type, Lofree Wanderfree follows the excellent color scheme that Lofree has been known for all along.



Nice Compatibility of Bluetooth

As a professional portable mechanical keyboard manufacturer, Lofree strongly focuses on functionality. Lofree Wanderfree is the same as other series, which has excellent compatibility with Bluetooth.



Lofree Wanderfree mechanical keyboard is compatible with all devices on the market, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. What's more, Lofree Wanderfree is also suitable for major operating systems from MAC, WINDOWS, IOS, and Android. There is no need to download any drivers or apps; people can enjoy the facility brought by Lofree Wanderfree mechanical keyboard during the trip.



Good Touching Feeling



After the keyboard is connected, users can start to enjoy typing. Lofree Wanderfree is the practical design of 84 keys that is more convenient to carry. At the same time, it is equipped with 84 Gateron switches, including ten multimedia keys. There is a strong bump feeling while the user presses the keycaps. People can enjoy the smooth touch feeling and fast response from the Lofree Wanderfree keyboard during the trip for working or playing games.



Innovation for travel companionship



Except for the common advantages of Lofree mechanical keyboards, there are some innovative design ideas of the Lofree Wanderfree series special for travel companionship.



Creative Design of Suitcase Cover



At first sight of the Lofree Wanderfree mechanical keyboard, the user would be surprised at its creative cover. Yes, it is completely like a suitcase. The lid can be opened. The keyboard is designed to be the bottom cover. Same as the travel case, there is a magnetic suction on the cover for automatic alignment of the closure. There are three main functions of the cover.



1. It can protect the keyboard from squeezing and dust after closing the cover.



2. There are some printed shortcut tips for the Wanderfree keyboard inside the cover, which is helpful for customers to get familiar with this product quickly.



3. There is a stand slot in the lid, so it can act as a stand for placing a tablet or smartphone.



This innovative keyboard is definitely the best companion for the trip.



Big Capacity of Battery



What is the most annoying situation while using electronic devices? It is out of electricity. Carrying with Lofree Wanderfree mechanical keyboard with the business trip, users can avoid the easy shutdown situation caused by lacking electricity. The super-long companionship time is from the 4000mAh lithium battery. It can last half a year with a single charge.



Portable Size



Small size and lightweight are helpful to reduce the burden of luggage. Lofree Wanderfree mechanical keyboard has a portable size of 342.5*138.5*33.7mm, and it is just 953g. People can pack it into the backpack and can use it any time.



Special Retro Design



Lofree Wanderfree keyboard is not only designed as a portable mechanical keyboard but also positioned as a retro wireless keyboard. Except for the retro color of grey and blackish green, people can find the design and the position of toggle keys are set as the retro types. After adjusting the "Retro Roller" at the upper right corner of the keyboard, then the user can connect the Bluetooth. Using this special retro design keyboard can add more comfort to the user during a boring business trip.



About Lofree

Lofree is a fashionable lifestyle brand created by a group of interesting designers. Designers start from life and seek to design products with good looks and good experiences. Lofree products that combine beauty and practicality have set off consumer purchases time and time again. Lofree will continue to innovate to make users' lives more tasteful and fun.



Media Contact

Company name: Lofree Culture Co.,Ltd

Website: https://www.lofree.co/

Email: oversea-kyle@lofree.com.cn

Tel: 0755-29566103

Address: 202, building F8, F518 fashion creative park, no.1065 baoyuan road, xixiang street, baoan district, shenzhen