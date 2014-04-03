Log and Timber Frame Home Show Returns to Lake George

Queensbury, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2014 --Residents of the Lake George area and its surrounding communities who've always dreamed of living in a log or timber frame home or enjoy the rustic lifestyle and simple, elegant furnishings they afford are invited to spend time with the industry's top log home and timber frame companies and builders along with industry experts at The New York Log Home and Timber Frame Show at the Lake George Forum, May 16-18.



The three-day show will run Friday from 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. Admission is $12 per person, children under 18 are free. Admission is valid for the duration of the show.



“The good news is most people who want a log or timber frame home have dreamed about it for years and with the improving economy more people are getting their dreams back on track. So, whether you are fact-gathering as you search for land, selecting the manufacturer and dealer to build your dream home, or on the lookout for just the right rustic furniture and accessories, this show will offer something for everyone…essentially you can walk in with a dream and out with a plan" says Log Home and Timber Frame Shows Owner Eric Johnson.



Exhibitors will be on hand to assist visitors with construction and financing questions. Show organizers will also provide great décor ideas, reveal the latest log home accessories and showcase one-of-a-kind log and rustic furniture. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own home plans and ideas to be reviewed by industry experts.



Attendees will be able to take part in a variety of free seminars by industry pros and a log wall building and timber frame raising demonstrations held throughout the weekend.



Log Home and Timber Frame Shows are also presented in other states including Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, the nation’s other top log home producing states.



Please call (866) 607-4108 or go to https://www.loghomeshows.com for more information and discount coupons.

www.loghomeshows.com