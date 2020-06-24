Logistics and Procurement Recruiters UK – Responding to the Challenges of COVID-19

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2020 --London, UK: A range of different factors is influencing the way that businesses along the supply chain are evolving today. Some of these are obvious – such as the need to respond to the challenges of COVID-19 – while others come from opportunities created by technology such as Artificial Intelligence or the evolution of the way that data is handled. DSJ global UK provides expert specialist recruitment services, from source to hire, to help organisations work with human capital to respond to the biggest challenges that each individual business faces.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ global commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ global remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent at every stage of the supply chain process. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the UK with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



As specialist logistics and procurement recruiters in the UK, DSJ global UK has a reach that extends across the country, including throughout London and further north in Birmingham and Manchester. As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ global UK also benefits from a significant global perspective with a network of 750+ employees globally that covers 60+ countries. Today there are more significant challenges than ever before when it comes to the way that goods move across borders and DSJ global UK is primed to help enterprises evolve and to identify opportunities for talented individuals who are keen to take steps forward in their careers.



With cities all over the country affected by the COVID-19 lockdown – including London, Birmingham and Manchester - DSJ global UK is working nationwide to help support the logistics and supply chain industry find ways to evolve and survive. The business has invested in best-in-class technology for its own people and this has provided a firm foundation for continuing to operate throughout the pandemic, adapting to find new opportunities to simplify essential processes, such as remote onboarding. A focus on training has produced effective and committed consultants who have a deep knowledge of the UK market for logistics and supply chain recruitment and a passion for what they do.



In the current climate there is an opportunity for every business to review existing operations and look for new ways to do better and this often starts with workforce management. Diversity is a key driver for many organisations today and a big talking point, for example whether there is a reason why so many women withdraw from recruitment processes. DSJ global UK is keen to support client businesses with additional services such as keeping professional networks up to date on the latest issues affecting not just the industry but the hiring processes that many rely on to expand and grow.



About DSJ global UK

DSJ global UK is a leading specialist recruitment agency for procurement and supply chain professionals. Talent acquisition is at the heart of everything that the firm does and drives the team of passionate consultants to find new ways to reimagine how the hiring process could be optimised.