Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs in Asia – The Right People Are Crucial to Businesses That Value Resilience in the Face of Change

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2020 --As supply chains become more fragmented and dispersed and logistics more innovative and challenging, businesses across Asia need to focus on building robust teams with the vision to evolve and effectively manage change. As a result, there are a lot of opportunities for those seeking logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia, especially in Hong Kong, Kowloon Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui. While the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly had an impact across the sector in many ways this has only made clearer how important the right people are to businesses that value resilience in the face of change.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ global commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ global remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent at every stage of the supply chain process. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Hong Kong with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



DSJ global HK handles logistics and supply chain jobs right across Asia. The firm was established in 2008 and has expertise that spans many roles within the sector, including with respect to technical operations and supply chain management. Documentation and Operations specialists are in high demand, for example, and there are roles such as Head of R&D and Financial Planning & Analysis Manager that involve key skills and the ability to take a global perspective. Logistics and supply chain roles in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui exist within both large global brands and smaller up and coming enterprises.



With extensive history in the region, DSJ global HK has become a leading specialist recruiter for this sector and established a wide-ranging network of essential contacts. This includes procurement and supply chain professionals across the spectrum as well as top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers, and engineers within a range of different businesses. The firm prioritises excellence internally too, investing in best-in-class technology to support optimised team performance and ensuring that consultants are highly trained.



There continues to be significant demand for logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia and the industry is beginning to evolve to respond to the different set of needs that a global pandemic has created. DSJ global HK provides a range of extra services to candidates and businesses, including keeping the firm's professional network up to date with any issues that may impact hiring processes and the industry. A commitment to providing a consistent service is well established with adjustment possible thanks to careful teambuilding and a technology infrastructure that allows the firm to continue to meet the same high standards, whether lockdown conditions are in place or not. For businesses and individuals in the logistics and supply chain sector across Asia, DSJ global HK remains a natural first choice.



About DSJ global HK

DSJ global HK is focused on solving one of the biggest challenges that organisations face today: talent acquisition. The firm provides support via permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions from global hubs all over the world.