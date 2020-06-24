Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs – Reimaging the Hiring Process for a New Era

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2020 --From Boston to Chicago, New York to Dallas and San Francisco, there are logistics and supply chain jobs available throughout the USA. COVID-19 is having a widespread impact on businesses across the sector and many face challenges when it comes to responding effectively. Positive teambuilding is key, allowing organisations to adapt and meeting the need for new skills to enable businesses to respond to everything, from technology innovation to shifts in demand and delivery due to the pandemic. DSJ global US works with employers and candidates across the country making the connections that will give the industry the opportunity to respond and thrive.



Providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions since 2008, DSJ global US is a leading specialist recruitment agency for procurement and supply chain professionals. Most organisations today rely on supply chains for survival and the wealth of industrious and talented people who work within this sector hold the key to business resilience and long-term growth. DSJ global US believes that the recruitment process should be as optimised, efficient and agile as the supply chain management that many enterprises invest in. The firm has reimagined the way that recruitment is handled for this industry to deliver a much more effective approach.



Highly trained consultants work with the latest technology to deliver service that meets the expectations of both individuals and businesses looking to benefit from the hiring process. The firm has carefully nurtured a network of top directors, managers, logisticians, buyers, and engineers across the industry and maintains strong links with businesses, from start-ups to global brands. With a reach that extends across the USA, including to major cities such as New York and Dallas, Boston, Chicago and San Francisco, the firm is truly nationwide. It also has a unique international perspective thanks to being part of the Phaidon International group, which is the preferred recruitment partner to 70+ world-leading companies globally.



Logistics and supply chain jobs in the USA range from Principal R&D Engineer, to Principal Electrical Engineer, Director of Engineering & Maintenance to Strategic Sourcing Analyst. DSJ global US covers every part of the sector, from procurement through to technical operations and there are opportunities with a broad spectrum of businesses, from the agile and innovative to large international brands. DSJ global US is committed to supporting talented people in making career-defining moves and partnering with organisations that recognise the value of great people, especially in challenging times.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ global commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ global remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent at every stage of the supply chain process. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the US with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



DSJ global US focuses on helping organisations to secure business-critical talent and giving individuals the opportunity to take career-defining next steps. The firm was established in 2008 and is now a leading specialist recruiter to the logistics and supply chain sector.