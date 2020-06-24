Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters - Team Building to Ensure Resilience in Times of Great Disruption and Change

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2020 --New York, USA: With supply chains and logistics networks under unprecedented pressure due to the fallout from COVID-19 the value of great people has never been more obvious. DSJ global US works with enterprises and individuals across the USA, connecting innovative and forward-thinking talent with businesses that need to adjust and evolve. Since 2008 the firm has been supporting the industry in solving the key challenge of talent, team building to ensure resilience in times of great disruption and change. Today, DSJ global US provides multi-hire, permanent and contract solutions across the country, from San Francisco to New York, Dallas to Boston and Chicago, giving businesses opportunities to thrive by investing in human capital.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ global commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ global remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent at every stage of the supply chain process. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the US with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Today's supply chain process is constantly undergoing change and this fast-moving environment can test even the soundest of businesses. From innovation, such as demand forecasting and Artificial Intelligence, to the current global pandemic there is an ongoing need to evolve. Effective team building gives organisations the resources to survive and to find opportunities for positive growth even in challenging times.



DSJ global US partners with businesses across the logistics and supply chain industry looking to fill skills gaps and find people willing to embrace transformative change. From technical operations roles to logistics and procurement, the firm helps to connect the people with the skills to successfully manage change and drive growth with the organisations where this is needed. Demand is nationwide, from Boston to Dallas and Chicago, as well as New York and San Francisco. Operations Manager, Principal Electrical Engineer and Validation Engineering Manager are just some of the roles available.



The team at DSJ global US is extensively trained and works with best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure that service levels are consistently high. The focus is on delivering a recruitment experience that is positive for both candidates and companies, meeting the need for exceptional talent and optimising and accelerating the process for those looking to take new steps in their career. DSJ global US provides a comprehensive service, not just making key hiring connections but informing and updating the firm's professional network on the latest key issues, such as strategies for future-proofing supply chains in the wake of COVID-19. As well as a broad national reach, DSJ global US is also part of an international group, which covers more than 60 countries worldwide and employs 750+ employees globally, bringing a unique international perspective to what DSJ global US does.



About DSJ global US

DSJ global US focuses on helping organisations to secure business-critical talent and giving individuals the opportunity to take career-defining next steps. The firm was established in 2008 and is now a leading specialist recruiter to the logistics and supply chain sector.