Logistics and Supply Chain Recruitment Germany – A Positive Experience for Anyone Keen to Find a New Role

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2020 --Berlin, Germany: Germany not only has a central location in Europe but is also the region's largest economy. It is a key European logistics hub and a crucial place for businesses that are looking to access customers in other European states. DSJ global DE has extensive experience handling logistics and supply chain recruitment in Germany, catering to those enterprises where there is the need for fresh, versatile talent and identifying opportunities for individuals who are looking to take a career defining step. The firm covers cities all over Germany, including Berlin and Frankfurt, Cologne, Munich and Hamburg and has a reach that extends across Europe.



DSJ global DE partners with a range of different companies that have established high standards when it comes to expectations for end-to-end supply chain management. The firm also works with individuals across Germany who are looking for a positive experience with respect to finding that next key role. This has involved reimagining the recruitment process to make it more efficient, fast and optimised and to ensure that there are no limits to what businesses and individuals can achieve.



A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions are delivered across cities such as Berlin and Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg, accessing the firm's extensive network of professionals and the connections nurtured over the years with key logistics and supply chain businesses. Areas of expertise include recruitment into supply chain roles where organisations are looking for individuals who can create clarity from chaos and technical operations jobs where there is the potential to improve the production of goods and services. Particularly now, with the impact of COVID-19 still reverberating for most businesses, there is an even greater need for supply chain management to be forward thinking and agile with the right people at the helm.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ global commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ global remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent at every stage of the supply chain process. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Germany with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Established in 2008, DSJ global DE puts client needs at the heart of the equation when it comes to recruitment. Finding the right talent can transform the outlook of a business and a good fit in an organisation can turn career prospects around for individuals. DSJ global DE can make the right matches happen thanks to a combination of in-depth local knowledge and an international perspective that comes from being part of the Phaidon International group. Both inside Germany and across borders, the firm handles the entire recruitment process, from source to hire, with efficiency and ease.



About DSJ global DE

DSJ global DE was established in 2008 and provides peace of mind to both candidates and businesses within the logistics and supply chain industry when it comes to team building and finding opportunities for growth.