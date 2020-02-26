Logistics and Supply Chain Recruitment Germany, with DSJ Global Contributing to Europe's Largest Economy

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2020 --Germany is a key location for logistics and supply chain recruitment in Europe. As the largest economy on the continent, it is a central hub for any business looking to create opportunities to reach the potential market of 500 million consumers across the EU. There are recruitment hot spots in this sector across the country, in Berlin and Frankfurt, as well as Cologne, Munich and Hamburg. DSJ Global recognises the need that enterprises in this industry have for top talent and works to ensure that the right connections are made.



Today procurement and supply chain is the critical business driver for many organisations, which is why there is so much pressure to make the right hiring decisions. A strong team can help a business to withstand the almost constant disruption that is inflicted by technology, as well as supporting the need for responsiveness in order to remain competitive. Through a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions, DSJ Global works to make mutually beneficial connections between the most talented, driven people and the businesses where these bright minds can make the most significant impact.



From Berlin and Frankfurt to Cologne, Munich and Hamburg, logistics and supply chain recruitment is a burgeoning industry in Germany. Handling the hiring for this sector requires a commitment to cutting edge tech and high quality performance. That's why DSJ Global is continually investing in its own business too, from ensuring that consultants receive best-in-class training to integrating the most recent developments in recruitment technology to streamline and optimise the service for both candidates and companies.



There are roles in logistics and supply chain management across Europe and DSJ Global has nurtured a network of businesses, from smaller firms to those that have a multinational presence. Technical operations and procurement roles are also open to be filled and there are many opportunities to join exciting start-ups that are changing the way that the industry operates. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain recruitment in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



With a history that goes back to 2008, DSJ Global is a firm with a long heritage in exceptional recruitment for end-to-end supply chain. This includes working with a network of leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. A deep understanding of the local market in Germany, combined with networks and connections that reach across Europe, and beyond, has enabled the firm to become a specialist recruiter to this exciting and constantly evolving industry.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain recruitment Germany visit https://www.dsjglobal.de.



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 (0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444 or email us at info@dsjglobal.com.



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is an expert in recruiting for the German market in end-to-end supply chain. From procurement through to logistics and technical operations, the firm helps to connect the brightest talent to the most dynamic businesses across the country – and beyond.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de.