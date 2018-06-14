Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2018 --Branding Los Angeles Custom Logo Design offers a Custom Logo Design Service for businesses who need to improve their brand name recognition. The team of highly experienced graphic designers and marketing consultants specializes in creating effective and innovative logo designs that communicate the corporate message in an engaging and authoritative manner. By blending a very precise combination of design elements that includes balance, unity, color, and consistency, the design team from Branding Los Angeles truly delivers. This company provides inventive logo designs that are easily resizable for the widest possible range of marketing applications.



The Logo Design Service of Branding Los Angeles includes highly collaborative communications with each client throughout the entire design process. During the initial phase, clients provide the artistic team with an extensive background into the related company. A selection of specific keywords that truly represent the core values of the client comes next, which provides insight and clarity regarding the Individual traits and characteristics of the company.



The in-house team of graphic artists create a series of first-draft conceptual designs before sharing each one with the client in a collaborative effort to develop the most effective logo design possible. Branding Los Angeles believes that the client is an essential contributor to the overall design process and welcomes client feedback, both positive and negative, as a way to pinpoint the precise marketing objectives of the company. With a commitment to excellence that is unmatched in the Greater Los Angeles area, the team from Branding Los Angeles offers a Custom Logo Design Service that is imaginative, passionate, and inventive.



About Branding Los Angeles

Branding Los Angeles is an Logo Design and web developer and consultant based in Los Angeles. This firm specializes in the Drupal and Magento software platforms while offering a full range of design and consultation services. Information regarding the variety of specialty services offered by Branding Los Angeles can be found on the company website or by contacting the team directly at 310-752-9992. Branding Los Angeles offices are located at 11040 Santa Monica Blvd. #310 Los Angeles, CA 90025 (310-479-6444).

