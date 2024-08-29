Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2024 --More and more custom packing tape is being used on packages being shipped all over the country and the world. Logo packing tape is used to help identify packages by the recipient, but it is also something that more than just the recipient sees. Those handling the packages will see it, and others will likely wonder what is in the box or package with the special logo. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they have spent the last few decades becoming experts in logo packing tape utilizing the most common tapes available, plus some tapes that are more specialized. Marketing is a task that is never ending, and finding new ways to get a brand in front of eyeballs is a key part of effective marketing and growth for a business. Contact them today to get started with a logo packing tape.



While many businesses wish they could be large enough to afford custom boxes, the truth is that most businesses would instead choose to spend that additional money on other efforts that have a larger payoff. Custom logo packing tape is a much cheaper, faster, and easier option to use that generates nearly the same results as more expensive options. Plus, because of the inexpensive nature of the tape varieties, and the fact that for most orders only a single case needs to be ordered at any given time, it makes it much more affordable for any size organization to have custom packing tape.



Logo packing tape provides brand awareness with every delivery of an order. Sure, the recipient may recall where they purchased the item from, but if they have a logo tape that sealed up the box, they will recall that brand name more readily. And brand recall is important, especially when that is combined with a positive experience. That produces a repeat customer.



If someone received three identical boxes, without opening them up or taking the time to look at the shipping label, how would they know which box came from what company? While it can take a bit of time to review the shipping label to know where it came from, a logo packing tape will immediately have the recipient take notice and they can quickly tell where it came from. And that's the power of the custom logo packing tape – to have fast recall of the order and company, and hopefully the tape will provide the little extra touch of class that they remember and want to do business again.



The custom logo packing tape can come in a variety of sizes and materials. They work with all kinds of organizations and can help clients to choose the right variety of tape for their needs. Phoenix Tape & Supply has spent the last four decades providing the best options with the best results for the best price, including offering free shipping on orders in the contiguous United States. Contact them today to get started on a logo packing tape order.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.