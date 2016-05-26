Logos Store Launch Free Offer with Their Ready Made Logo Designs

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2016 --The Logos Store that helps small to medium sized business save money on branding by supplying ready-made logo designs has today announced all customers will receive FREE Business Cards + Editable Unlimited Size files + FREE 3D Logo + FREE Text Modification + Exclusivity Solo Ownership with each order.



The online ready-made logo store provides customers with the chance to browse through thousands of logos for their commercial, charity, or sporting identity. Customers have immediate access to the logos, which helps to reduce the time spent waiting for a graphic designer to design and produce a brand new logo design. There are thousands of designs to choose from, all of which can be customized free of charge by adding the company name. For an extra charge, the design can be changed by using different fonts or colours.



Since being launched, Logos Store has become a huge success and has helped businesses all over the world gain their own identity. However, the logo storefront (http://www.logos-store.com/) is not just used by small businesses. Graphic designers are now turning to the company to generate revenue by using the ready-made logos and selling them on to their customers by adding their company name.



A spokesman for Logos Store said: "With so many different ready made logos to choose from, every business no matter what type they are will be able to find a logo that suits them."



For more information on the logos that are currently available, please visit http://www.logos-store.com



About Logos Store

Logos Store provides thousands of ready-made logos that can be used to brand a company. The service provides an immediate access to logos to allow a business to create their own brand.