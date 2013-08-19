Logoworks Launches New Website

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2013 --In its ongoing quest to make the logo design experience more client-intuitive than ever, Logoworks has revolutionized its website layout and content.



"Today's clients need to be able to get a logo design quickly, without compromising on quality and attention to detail," states Logoworks COO Toufan Rahimpour emphatically. "They don't have time for multiple contact forms or dozens of logo packages with differences so subtle you'd have to be a graphic designer yourself to figure them out."



With that in mind, Logoworks' new website is completely streamlined. The super-simple contact form and three clearly-explained logo packages are just the beginning. Each and every page has chat functionality and a clearly displayed phone number so that clients can make immediate contact at any point in the process.



"We're not just talking about cosmetic adjustments here," Rahimpour continues. "It's not a matter of just tweaking the site. We've basically upped the game on the entire way the logo design process works. It's very exciting, because it could really revolutionize the entire industry to be much more client-inclusive."



With over 12 years of experience in the design sector, Logoworks has gotten the whole process down to a science so that it's fast, professional and perhaps most importantly, based on client feedback. The result is that clients can hit the ground running with a top-of-the-line logo they themselves helped design.



"Our number one objective is to provide the kind of custom logo design services common to big-business firms, but at a price that small businesses can afford," Rahimpour concludes. "Our new website is a huge step towards reaching that objective, and even surpassing it."



Since its acquisition by OldSlip Group late last year, Logoworks has been steadily moving towards its goal of becoming one of the top trendsetting graphic design companies. The company boasts 45,000 customers across the globe, with an over 98 percent satisfaction rate.



About Logoworks

