New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2013 --Design company Logoworks (http://www.logoworks.com) announced today a key addition to its executive leadership team with the naming of Toufan Rahimpour as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rahimpour will head the day-to-day operations of the design firm, including the strategic and operational management of Logoworks’ sales, media, and business development worldwide.



Recently acquired by the private equity firm, OldSlip Group, Logoworks has set its sights on becoming one of the top trend-setting graphic design companies.



"At Logoworks, our main objective is to provide high-quality and affordable custom logo design services. With our internal team and design community, we offer professional, custom designs common to big business design firms, but at a price many small businesses can afford," said Daniel Wolfson, President of Logoworks.



Rahimpour comes to Logoworks from grocery giant Food Lion, where he helped to manage the company’s turnaround strategy as an internal consultant to the company’s senior executives. Prior to that, Rahimpour was a management consultant with McKinsey & Company, focusing mostly on product development and operations strategy for the tech sector. An aerospace engineer by training, Rahimpour also worked at defense contractor Northrop Grumman, designing and building satellites for NASA and the U.S. Air Force.



“Toufan brings with him a great background and deep expertise in bringing strategy to life through well-executed operations,” Wolfson said. “We're very excited he’s on board, and are confident he’s just what we need to drive Logoworks to ongoing levels of success.”



“I’m thrilled to be joining Logoworks,” Rahimpour said. “This company has a rich history and a great team that’s focused on delivering professional designs with top-notch customer service. Every business needs a professional logo, and I’m looking forward to leading Logoworks as we position ourselves for strong growth. We’ve served 45,000 customers across the globe, and a 98 percent-plus satisfaction rating. And we’re only just getting started.”



About Logoworks

Logoworks is an online graphic design company that creates professional logos, stationery, and websites for small and medium businesses. Logoworks' proprietary Creative Brief process separates it from other design companies. Customers start the process by discussing their business and sharing their vision with Logoworks’ tightly integrated community of professional designers. Within 72 hours, Logoworks’ designers return anywhere from four to ten concepts, depending on the design package. After that, the customer and designer work together in the revision process to refine the concepts to the customer’s exact specifications. In addition to custom logo design, Logoworks offers printing services (business cards, letterhead), electronic templates (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, etc.), website design services, and promotional products.



For more information, contact Aaron Bernabi:

info@logoworks.com

747-666-LOGO (5636)