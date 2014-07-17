London Based Clinic Having Great Success in the Control of Rosacea

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2014 --Pulse light clinic have been successfully treating rosacea since 2002 and the clinic has a very good track record. The Fenchurch street, London clinic say, “We have pioneered IPL techniques including multiple passes of Intense Pulsed light (IPL) to reach errant vessels under the skin.”



The clinic say they believe successful rosacea treatment is about more than IPL, they work with clients to produce diet plans that keep rosacea under control.



On this page Pulse Light Clinic say, “Although it is termed incurable, our unique individual approach, perfected over 13 years at the Pulse Light Clinic, has minimized symptoms and given the rosacea sufferer back control of their lives.”



Previous client testimonials and rosacea treatment information can be found on the Pulse Light Clinic YouTube channel.



Rosacea is most commonly suffered on the face and neck but it can affect other parts of the body such as the chest too. Doctors are not sure what causes the condition, it generally tends to affect northern european females with fair complexions but men and other nationalities can get it too. The symptoms of rosacea are redness and frequent bouts of blushing/flushing.



Rosacea can be a source of anxiety/stress and often causes sufferers to become socially withdrawn, the anxiety that sufferers feel can become a vicious circle since stress will cause more flushing and every flushing event will cause more damage to the skin.



Pulse Light Clinic offers a free initial consultation on all services, rosacea clients can take advantage of special introductory rates. The popular London clinic can be found at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 6BQ. To learn more about the clinics location and public transport links click here.