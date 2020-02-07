London-Based Logistics and Procurement Recruiters, DSJ Global Begin New Drive for Supply Chain Jobs Across the UK

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --Supply chains today are becoming increasingly complicated, dispersed and diverse. As a specialist leading recruiter for this industry, DSJ Global UK works to ensure that the right connections are made to nurture ongoing progress in the end-to-end supply chain process. DSJ Global is part of the Phaidon International group, working with 70+ leading companies as a recruitment partner of choice. With more than 750 employees globally and covering 60+ countries, the firm is exceptionally well placed to help solve the key challenge for procurement and supply chain: talent.



DSJ Global UK covers key cities across England, including London, Birmingham and Manchester, providing end-to-end supply chain recruitment support across the industry in this part of the world. The firm has spent years establishing exclusive networks of talent and is the preferred recruitment partner for more than 70 companies as part of the Phaidon International group.



Reimagining a recruitment process that is fit for the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, DSJ Global UK invests in best-in-class training for teams and works with innovative recruitment technology to deliver solutions that signal a new approach in end-to-end supply chain recruiting, in the UK and on a global basis. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and procurement jobs in the UK and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



As a local specialist, DSJ Global UK is one of the leading logistics and procurement recruiters in the UK. The firm works with enterprises in London and businesses and candidates in the Midlands, including Birmingham, as well as locations in the north of England, such as Manchester. Building a robust network of excellent candidates and visionary employers has given DSJ Global UK unique resources to reimagine the process of recruitment into logistics and procurement roles. The dedication and expertise required for effective teambuilding in this sector is something that DSJ Global UK has been building up ever since its office first opened in London in 2008.



Supply chains face significant challenges today, not just in terms of the technology that is disrupting existing processes, whether that is artificial intelligence or real-time data, but also with respect to political and economic influences. Particularly in the UK, the way that goods are moved across borders has never been a hotter topic than it is in the current context. Challenges and obstacles will always arise along supply chains that are becoming increasingly more complex - DSJ Global UK recognises that the key to developing and evolving with vision is finding the right talent to drive and manage this essential process.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global works globally to solve the biggest challenge for procurement and supply chain today: talent acquisition. Sitting at the centre of robust global networks of leading companies and talented individuals, the businesses connects those who have the creative vision with organisations keen to progress.