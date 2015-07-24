London Based the Carpet Shop Launch Their FirstRugs Website with Free Shipping

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2015 --A new website has been launched titled FirstRugs to showcase the best quality affordable rugs on offer by London based The Carpet Shop Chingford Limited. The new site allows consumers to purchase affordable rugs online without the need to visit the main store in London.



The new website provides consumers with a whole range of different styles of rugs to give any room a special look. The Carpet Shop in Chingford, London has become a leading supplier of rugs for people living and visiting the London area. However, not everyone can travel to their shop from around the UK or from other countries, and for that reason they decided to launch the new FirstRugs website (http://www.firstrugs.co.uk).



FirstRugs offers rugs of all sizes and for any room. They provide rugs for the living room, the hall, the bedroom, and even a child's bedroom. The London carpet shop provides different types of rugs including modern, traditional, Shaggy, Kid's rugs, Round, Runner, and budget rugs.



The London Carpet Shop has gained a reputation for providing quality rugs at affordable prices and now with the launch of their new website, those rugs are now available for people living outside of London. With free shipping to UK Post Codes and a summer sale discount code where the consumer receives 15% off their order, buying a quality rug for a home has become even more affordable.



A spokesman for FirstRugs said: "Customers were always saying they had family and friends who would love to buy our rugs but did not live in London. We decided to launch the website to give consumers from all over the UK and the world the chance to buy quality rugs at great prices."



The FirstRugs website has an excellent variety of styles and rugs to choose from. The website is easy to use and allows consumers to find the rug that would suit their home.



For more information about FirstRugs and to view the different styles of rugs on offer, please visit https://firstrugs.co.uk



About FirstRugs

FirstRugs is a website brought to the consumer by The Carpet Shop Chingford Limited. It gives consumers the chance to buy direct from the store at affordable prices.



