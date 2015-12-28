London Bridge Is Falling Down - a Novel by Paul Hollis

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2015 --A breathtaking suspense that tackles the horrors of terrorism head on, Paul Hollis' London Bridge Is Falling Down is a must-read for fans of bestselling authors such as John Le Carré, Len Deighton, and Frederick Forsyth.



In an exhilarating blend of adventure and international intrigue, U.S. field analyst Doc and his partner, Zita, an MI6 agent, are drawn into the harrowing world of espionage where terrorism casts its ugly shadow over innocence. Doc and Zita are the most original characters to appear in years. London Bridge is Falling Down heralds the arrival of a new breed of lightning-paced, intelligent thriller. It's surprising at every twist, absorbing at every turn, and in the end, utterly unpredictable…right up to its astonishing conclusion.



With his international bestseller, The Hollow Man, Paul Hollis masterfully fused international intrigue, espionage, and terrorism. In this riveting sequel to The Hollow Man, Hollis returns to his element and has crafted another high-stakes novel. Against this backdrop, the young American battles a group of chilling adversaries and grapples with an ingenious plan that pulls him into a landscape where nothing is as it appears.



"I grew up in a time when the notion of a shrinking world was still in its infancy," states author Paul Hollis. A graduate of the University of Illinois, Mr. Hollis has worked for IBM and other prominent companies in worldwide physical and video security. "I am fortunate enough to have worked in all fifty states as well as forty-eight countries abroad, spanning five continents, all on someone else's money. These experiences inspired The Hollow Man trilogy. London Bridge Is Falling Down is the second book in the series."



For more information, check out London Bridge Is Falling Down trailer on YouTube.



About Eagle Spring Publishing

Eagle Spring Publishing is a privately held initiative that features both nonfiction and fiction with diverse genres for discriminating readers.



Contact:

Paul Hollis

Paul@TheHollowManSeries.com