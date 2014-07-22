London Clinic Offers Laser Hair Removal for All Skin Types

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2014 --City Hair Removal is a laser hair removal clinic centrally located in Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic employs only experienced and highly trained staff, they have invested in state of the art laser hair removal equipment, City Hair Removal say they treat more than 50 clients every, single day.



Laser hair removal can provide extremely long lasting, usually permanent results for clients. Laser treatment targets a pigment called melanin, melanin is located within the hairs root and gives the hair it’s colour, the more melanin a hair contains the darker it will be. Laser light is attracted to the melanin within the root and gently heats it until the root is permanently destroyed. Until recently people with lighter hair or darker skin could not undergo laser hair removal treatment, the laser light could cause burning or hyperpigmentation in some clients.



Even with advancements in laser technology, not all laser clinics can safely treat all skin types and hair colours but City Hair Removal have invested in four different types of laser hair removal machine. City Hair Removals investment means that City Hair Removal can treat virtually any skin and hair colour combinations. The only clients that cannot effectively treated by City Hair Removal is clients with grey or white hair, grey and white hairs contain no melanin for the laser light to target.



The types of laser machine available at City Hair Removal are The Duetto, Soprano XL, ND:YAG and Alexandrite. The clinic say that they believe they’re the only laser hair removal clinic in the London to offer these 4 different laser options. In order to ascertain which machine is right for each client City Hair Removal offers a free patch test and initial consultation.



About City Hair Removal

City Hair Removal is located a short walk from the City, London's financial district. The clinic currently has a number of summer special offers and stays open until 8pm, 5 days a week Monday to Friday, on Saturdays the clinic is open from 10am to 5pm.