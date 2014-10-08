London Clinic Offers Sun Damaged Skin Treatment with Zero Downtime

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2014 --Pulse Light Clinic is based in Fenchurch Street London, just a short walk from the financial district. The clinic is has the latest in laser and IPL technology, specializes in all kinds of skin treatment and has been in operation for more than two decades.



Pulse Light Clinic only employs experienced staff. The clinic is pleased to be able to use IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology to treat a variety of benign skin conditions. Pulse Light Clinic can effectively treat facial skin imperfections, the signs of photo-aging, birthmarks, unsightly small veins and other blemishes.



The visible signs of aging cannot be fully avoided, but can be dramatically reduced. The rate of these events is genetically determined for each person. The process first becomes noticeable between the ages of 30 and 35. Aging results from exposure to the environment, it is the critical element in determining who looks older or younger than their biological age. Exposure to sunlight is a key contributor to aging.



Pulse Light Clinic use Quantum IPLTM Technology , the clinic say they can treat sun damaged skin non-invasively, with no disruption of the skin's epidermal surface and no downtime after treatment.



There are an overwhelming number of other options available to improve aged skin's appearance, from creams and peels to microdermabrasion and laser treatments. IPL Skin Treatments using Photo Rejuvenation offers a solution that addresses skin conditions that are most visible, causes little discomfort, clients are able to resume their routine activities immediately after treatment which it provides long lasting results.



After a series of treatments, the clinic say clients see a significant reduction of unwanted pigmentation. The clinics treatment can be used effectively on the neck, chest, arms and hands. For more information visit: pulselightclinic.co.uk/photo-rejuvenation/sun-damaged-skin



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic has excellent public transport connections, is on several bus routes and within 4 minutes walk of the the tube, the Circle line, District line, Northern line, Central line, Waterloo and City line are all within a short walk from the clinic. In depth travel information can be found here. The clinic offers a no obligation initial consultation on all treatments.