London Clinic Offers Thread Vein Removal with Zero Down Time

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --City Hair Removal are laser clinic centrally located in Fenchurch Street, London. The specialist clinic offers all kinds of laser treatment, as the name suggests the clinics primary treatment is laser hair removal. City Hair Removal are excited to now be able to utilise their laser machines and expertise for thread vein treatment too.



Thread veins are most commonly suffered by women but men can suffer them too. The condition usually develops as people get older, as sufferers age their skin and blood vessels gain more elasticity. sometimes thread veins can develop due to sun or wind exposure, being overweight and extremes in temperature they can be hereditary too.



Until recently removal of thread veins required invasive procedures which needed down and recovery time. City Hair Removal can now use their state of the art laser equipment to treat thread veins, spider veins, varicose veins and Campbell de Morgan spots. The laser procedure has few side effects and causes zero downtime, City Hair Removal say many of their clients can return to work immediately after treatment.



City Hair Removal say on this page, “Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) can give a long term solution to thread veins, spider veins, and varicose veins in just a few fast and easy treatments. Unlike some other treatments, there is ‘no downtime’ in as much as you can have a treatment and then return to work afterwards.”



About City Hair Removal

City Hair Removal is a well established and popular London clinic located within walking distance of London's financial district and several tube stations. City Hair Removals closest tube stations are Tower Hill, Bank and Monument.