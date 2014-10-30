London Clinic Pleased to Offer Non-Invasive, 30 Minute Skin Tightening Procedure

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Pulse Light Clinic is a well established London based clinic located a short walk from several tube stations and London’s famous financial district. The clinic which has been treating a number of benign skin conditions for more than two decades has recently introduced a new treatment which utilizes Near Infrared (NIR) to tighten clients skin. NIR is a relatively new non-surgical and non-invasive light treatment it can reduce the appearance of ageing, sagging skin making it look firmer and more youthful.



Pulse Light Clinic use Soprano NIR which is completely safe and does not cause any pain, clients compare the sensation to a hot stone massage. The only side effect of NIR skin tightening is usually some temporary redness. Clinical trials have been carried out by leading authorities, the safety and effectiveness of this treatment are widely documented.



The clinic say that Soprano NIR is at the forefront of skin tightening technology. Soprano NIR heats the inner layer of the skin, this heat induces the formation of collagen reducing the laxity and creating a firmer younger appearance.



Pulse Light Clinic say that they can achieve the best results on jowls, crow’s feet, chin, forehead, neck and stomach areas. During treatment one of the clinics experienced staff apply's a cooling gel and NIR head piece is massaged over the target areas continuously. The optimum temperature for the machine to heat the skin to is 39-42 degrees.



Pulse Light Clinic say that clients often notice an improvement right after treatment, some swelling will be present following the treatment, the swelling will reduce after 24 hours, the skin will feel smoother and some improvement should be visible.



The clinic recommends a course of 6-8 treatment in order for results to be maintained. Pulse Light Clinic recommends that their clients have the treatment every 2-3 weeks in order to gain the best results. Each session usually lasts between 30-40 minutes and many of the clinics clients are City workers who attend the clinic during their lunch breaks. More can be learned about Soprano NIR skin tightening here.



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic is open six days a week, until 8PM on weekdays. The clinic can be found at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BB, it is very easy to find and has excellent public transport connections