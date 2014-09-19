London Clinic Receives Many Testimonials for Rosacea Treatment

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2014 --Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon, Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese and the former Commander-in-Chief Bill Clinton are all sufferers of rosacea. A recurring condition, rosacea has a surprising number of triggers – ranging from medicinal, dietary, allergic, sun exposure, emotional and even the weather. The condition is chronic condition, chronic means it never really goes a way but one London clinic is having tremendous success keeping the condition under control with IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) therapy and the identification of dietary triggers.



Pulse Light Clinic have put a tremendous amount of research into rosacea and rosacea diet. On their rosacea diet page the clinic say, “Over the past eight years here at the Pulse Light Clinic we have seen that following a rosacea diet has produced mixed results. Most of our clients are City workers who are time pressured to say the least and have very little time to adhere to strict dietary demands. Consequently we have devoted considerable resources to supplementary research for Rosacea and have worked closely with nutritionists to find the most applicable supplementation to be used in conjunction with IPL for the control of the condition.”



The clinic recommends supplementation of B vitamins, Essential Fatty Acids and Vitamin A amongst other things.



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic have received testimonials from many happy clients such as the one that can be found on this page. N Newman says, “Friendly staff and helpful advice, started Treatment last summer at the clinic on a course of 6 to get my rosacea under control seen a good improvement already.”



The popular and well established clinic is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BB and open 6 days a week, Monday to Saturday. Travel information and directions to Pulse Light Clinic can be found on this page.