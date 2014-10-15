London Clinic Release Winter Care Advice for Rosacea Sufferers

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --Pulse Light Clinic is a London based clinic that has been using lasers and IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) to treat a number of skin conditions such as acne and rosacea for more the 20 years. The clinic has built a wealth of knowledge and has had great success controlling rosacea, they have many happy rosacea clients.



Erica, one of the clinics clients recently said, “I’ve suffered from terrible rosacea for years and have always felt very self conscious about it. My friend had been going to Pulse Light Clinic for the past few months and I could see really dramatic results on her so I decided to give it a try.



After only the 1st treatment I already noticed a difference. I’ve had about 4 treatments now and my friends and family are noticing and commenting on how great my skin looks. The redness has reduced a lot and my cheeks don’t flush anywhere as much as they used to! I’m thrilled with the results, and can’t wait to finish my course of 6 treatments. I very much recommend Pulse Light Clinic, the staff are friendly and the IPL machines they have are of very high quality.”



On their rosacea winter care page Pulse Light Clinic say, “With the increased flushing episodes that winter brings, comes increased damage to facial vessels, and for some, a worsened condition and a redder face for the New Year which can be disheartening, and hardly inspires one to make new years’ resolutions and look forward with as much optimism as others.”



The clinic say that winter is not all bad for rosacea sufferers though, Pulse Light Clinic say that winter is the best time for IPL treatment as most peoples skin returns to it's natural colour. According to Pulse Light Clinic winter is also the ideal time to make dietary changes, the clinic advises clients and rosacea sufferers in general to increase their intake of B vitamins, essential fatty acids, A vitamins and Hydrochloric acid. See the clinics rosacea diet page for more information and advice on rosacea diet.



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic is conveniently located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BB. The clinic is well connected and just a short walk from the City with excellent public transport connections they are on several major bus routes, a short walk from several tube, rail and DLR stations. Pulse Light Clinic have been providing various laser treatments at their well established clinic for more than two decades.