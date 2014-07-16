London Clinic Says Soprano XL Offers Pain Free Hair Removal

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --Pulse Light Clinic treats fifty or more clients everyday, is centrally located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic is on many major bus routes and conveniently located within walking distance of several tube stations and Docklands Light Railway.



The popular clinic prides itself on having the latest breakthrough technology for laser hair removal, pulselightclinic.co.uk/laser-hair-removal-london.



Pulse Light Clinic say that due to their investment in four different types of machine they can now target, lighter/finer hair and darker skin types 4-6. The Soprano XL technology can even provide pain free laser hair removal.



On this page the clinic say, “Soprano laser hair removal is the new breakthrough and innovative technology which has been designed to be the most comfortable laser hair removal available.”



The clinic says that Soprano XL laser hair can be used to treat all skin types and most hair colours. Treatment with any laser is more successful when the contrast between the hair and skin colour is bigger.



The clinic says Soprano XL is ground-breaking because, “it safely and softly heats the dermis to the correct temperature that damages the hair follicle root and prevents re-growth of hair as long as it’s in the growth phase-anaphase. The SHR protects the surface of the skin from damage, and no cool air or local anaesthetic’s are required.” Many of the clinics previous clients have said Soprano XL feels like a hot stone massage.



In July Pulse Light Clinic is offering up to 65% off laser hair removal treatment when packs of 8 or more are ordered. The clinic is staffed by highly experienced and trained professionals it is open from 10am to 8pm Monday - Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturday, more information on opening times and contact information can be found here.