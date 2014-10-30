London Clinic Treats Spider Veins Using Intense Pulse Light (IPL)

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Pulse Light Clinic is a well established London clinic, centrally located in Fenchurch Street. The clinic specialises in all kinds of laser treatment and has been providing various non-invasive procedures for more than two decades. Pulse Light Clinic is pleased to now offer non-invasive spider vein removal.



Spider veins can be hereditary or caused by a backup of blood, hormonal changes, pregnancy, sun exposure and injury. Medications and courses of radiotherapy can sometimes cause them. Spider veins are most common in women, they rarely cause serious problems but are unsightly. They can cause itching/burning and an uncomfortable feeling in the area that they are located.



These days the most common type of intervention for thread veins is laser treatment. There are many types of lasers they work in a similar way. Laser treatments firing a high intensity light burst at the veins affected, the light causes the veins to shut down and disintegrate, treatment time is usually around 20 minutes and a few sessions would be required to ensure a successful removal of the veins.



Pulse Light Clinic use what they consider to be the gold standard in vascular treatments (varicose veins, spider veins, thread vein removal) for rapid and easy treatment. The clinic say their leaves the skin feeling smoother and even-toned.



Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) has the ability to give a long term solution to thread veins, spider veins, and varicose veins in just a few fast and easy treatments – there is no immediate post procedure recovery time and clients are able to continue with their day to day routine following the procedure. Many of the clinics clients are City workers who have the spider vein treatment during their lunch hour.



It is advisable for clients who undergo Laser treatment for thread veins – to book a course of 3 treatments – each treatment is undertaken every 12 weeks, this is to allow the cells in the area treated to be repaired.



