London Digital Marketing Agency Launches New Bounce-Back Marketing Campaigns for Small Businesses

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2020 --Iconic Digital has been providing digital marketing services to a portfolio of London-based clients for the last 8 years. During the recent Covid-19 pandemic, the British company has been helping UK entrepreneurs to pivot and survive. As announcements of the lock-down measures easing came, the online marketing company launched their "Accelerate Come Back" to support small to medium sized companies with monthly campaign. The digital campaign includes full management of social media, search engine optimisation as well as paid advertising and email marketing.



"The Accelerate Digital Marketing Campaign is a monthly service designed to kick-start lead generation for businesses who are looking to grow following the Coronavirus." Commented Iconic Digital's Chief Executive, Steve Pailthorpe. "Our digital marketing agency in London provides a fully managed, done for you service to ensure the SME community are able to bounce back."



With the threat of economic downturn and recession being voiced by the Bank of England, Iconic Digital is leading the charge to encourage small businesses to bounce back. The marketing campaign are backed



