London English Tutor Offers Proofreading and Copy Writing Services

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2014 --Kunaal Tailor, Director of Private English Tutor is one of London’s leading super tutors. Mr Tailor travels to client’s homes in the wealthy suburbs of London and charges £500 to £1500 per hour to visit clients at their homes around the world.



Kunaal has expertise and is a specialist tutor in IELTS proficiency level English, FCE, CAE, PET, TOEFL and Pearson English tests. Mr Tailor suggests that simply being knowledgeable in English does not make a good teacher. He states that: “Nowadays - teachers need to know about a plethora of subjects and be specialised in more than one subject area. This creates teachers that can effectively impart knowledge onto students more effectively, especially as many students may come from a variety of different areas. He also goes on to add that while many argue that it is not important to speak another language. It is really helpful when the teacher speaks some other languages enabling them to form a rapport or pick up on common language translation errors.”



Mr Tailor speaks fluent English, Gujarati, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic. Kunaal believes his bilingual abilities benefited him greatly, they enable him to understand common issues that occur during language translation and the language acquisition process. Kunaal says his bilingual expertise is one of the reasons he is able to alleviate issues and get a really high level of results among his students.



Kunaal also offers proofreading, online Skype English classes, CV and business plan writing, essay coaching, job interview preparation, and copy writing. He is one of the very few tutors who teachers and is able to offer same day proofreading either before 1pm or by 6pm on the day of order.



He says that his service is personal, his clients know him for his reliability and competitive prices. He always likes to go the extra mile by working long hours to fit with his client requirements and he is proud to have a regular client base for teaching, copy writing and proofreading. He believes his clients really like that he never says no and they often request his services at the last minute. More can be learned about Mr Tailors' tutoring, proofreading and copy writing services at his website, www.private-english-tutor-london.com/proofreading.html.