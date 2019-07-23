London Image Institute Partners with BizIQ

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --London Image Institute, a certified image consulting service that offers beginner-level and advanced training opportunities, is pleased to announce its new partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing agency in Phoenix, Arizona that works with small business clients throughout North America.



By partnering with BizIQ, London Image Institute looks to expand on its more than two decades of success and grow its reach with a strategic marketing campaign built around content creation and search engine optimization. BizIQ's team of experts looks forward to helping London Image Institute connect with new clients.



As it works with clients like London Image Institute, BizIQ employs a variety of strategies to boost web traffic, hone a cohesive digital brand image and link its clients with prospective customers in their service area. All content being produced for London Image Institute will be written by professional copywriters with an understanding of advanced image consulting and the issues of interest to the company's clients. BizIQ's focus is on producing timely, relative and informative content for its customers' websites.



"Our business is all about image, and given our industry and our international client base, we recognize the need to bring content to our website that will clearly convey the importance of image while being consistent with our own," said Lynne Marks of London Image Institute. "We're delighted to begin working with BizIQ to bring added value to our existing clients and demonstrate to prospective clients what we can do for them."



About London Image Institute

Established in 1986, London Image Institute provides image consulting services, training and mentoring for individuals, entrepreneurs, consultants and corporate trainers. By focusing on self-expression, courage, freedom and beauty, the company strives to assist leaders in making a difference and achieving their full potential. Courses are held in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Singapore and India. To learn more about London Image Institute, please visit https://londonimageinstitute.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.