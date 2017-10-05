London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2017 --London Land and New Homes (LLNH) have begun offering a Brexit busting offer to its new clients globally. LLNH new clients can now have free property management for a 12 month period on their 36 months agreement which is potentially saving investors thousands of pounds compared to other London based agents.



Other companies such as Foxtons offer a similar service when opening a new office but this discounted offer usually only lasts for a limited time whilst the office gains market traction. Unlike Foxtons, LLNH wishes to keep this offer open for all new clients globally.



The full property management service from LLNH takes away the headaches from clients. LLNH also ensure your investment is tenanted, secure and well managed to help guarantee a high yielding return on your investment. We will build a good relationship with your tenants from day one, ensuring the tenancy runs smoothly and you retain your tenants for the maximum duration. Many of our clients are based in Hong Kong and Singapore. They need to comfortable with our service and know that we are looking after their investments.



So what is included in the free Property Management Service?



The lettings service includes: Full comprehensive marketing, introducing the tenant after full referencing is completed, collecting the rent throughout the tenancy and dealing with the renewal or termination of the tenancy.



In addition to the standard lettings detailed above the free full management service includes:



Two annual inspections with full-colour photographs and detailed written reports

Management of all repairs and ongoing maintenance

Transfer of utilities into the new tenant's names

Key holding service

Arranging payment of any outgoings such as service charge payments

24Hr Emergency Tenants Hotline

Full deposit bonding and negotiation between the tenant and landlord on the expiry of the tenancy

Insurance claim handling

Dealing with any third parties connected to the property including the HMRC

Tenancy agreements and renewals



A brochure on the property management service can be found at: Property Managament Brochure.



For more information please contact Dominic Swinfield at LLNH.