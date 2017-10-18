Long-Awaited Log Home Show Returns to Michigan

Queensbury, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2017 --Residents of the Grand Rapids, Michigan area and its surrounding communities who are harboring the dream to build, renovate, or maintain a Log Home or Cabin are invited to speak with the industry's top log home and timber frame companies and builders along with industry experts during the Grand Rapids, MI Log & Timber Frame Home Show being held at The Deltaplex Arena, November 10-12.



The show will run Friday from 1pm-7pm, Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday from 10am-4pm. Admission is $12 per person at the door and $10 per person online or with discount coupon. Children 18 and under are free. Admission is valid all days.



"Whether you are just starting your journey or if you've harbored the dream to build a Log Home or Timber Frame Home for years, the Log & Timber Home Show is a great place to gather information, ask the questions you need answers to, and enjoy human interaction with experts in the field as you determine your next step toward breaking ground. Exhibitors in attendance will include Log Home & Timber Frame Home Builders/Manufacturers, Wood Stain Providers, Restoration/Maintenance Experts, Rustic Furniture Artists, & more. As the largest traveling Log and Timber Home Show in the United States, we are excited to once again return to Michigan, one of the top log home and timber frame building states in the country. If you are in the market for a Log Home, a Timber Frame Home, or a Hybrid Home, then don't miss this opportunity." says The Log and Timber Home Show Manager Eric Johnson.



Exhibitors will be on hand to assist visitors with construction and financing questions, floor plan ideas, maintenance options, and more. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own home plans and ideas to be reviewed by industry experts.



Attendees will be able to take part in a variety of free seminars presented by industry pros held throughout the weekend. For a full list of Exhibitors & Seminar Presentations, visit our website.



The Log Home & Timber Frame Home Shows are held throughout the country.



Please call 518-618-1195 or go to www.LogHomeShows.com for more information.