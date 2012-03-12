Long Beach Cosmetic Dentistry Provider Advises Biannual Visits for Optimum Health

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2012 --Emergency room physicians see more patients for dental maladies than in the past, according to the Pew Center. Last year, 83,000 California residents visited the ER for oral pain, and Florida residents made 115,000 visits for tooth-related problems.



Physicians in the ER don't usually treat dental problems unless a dentist happens to be present. Instead, patients receive medication that temporarily alleviates pain, but the fundamental problem still needs attention. A large number of these ER visits could be circumvented with consistent oral care. It may seem extravagant to visit the dentist for regular checkups, but an emergency room visit could cost more money and stress than is necessary.



Family dentist Dr. Joseph Marvizi thoroughly checks his patients for potential complications. Certain issues, such as gingivitis, periodontal disease, gum disease and TMJ problems can be easily treated the earlier they are discovered. Dr. Marvizi wants to inform patients that unseen killers might be haunting their mouths.



Missing teeth may seem like a purely aesthetic issue, but other teeth may shift into the open space, causing strain on your bite. Dental bridges or implants can fill the void, resulting in a stable bite and an attractive smile. Remember that gums provide a firm base for the teeth, and maintaining healthy gums will keep your smile gorgeous. Be aware of any tenderness, redness, swelling or bleeding while you brush and floss.



Good oral habits are essential to total body health. The American Dental Association advocates daily oral hygiene, including at least two brushings and one flossing per day. It's also important to eat a healthy diet, as sugar can breed bacteria in the mouth. Finally, biannual dental visits are indispensable. Hygienists provide comprehensive cleanings that help fight bacteria and prevent tooth decay, and dentists will check for latent oral problems.



While Dr. Marvizi's main clientele is adults, he also provides expert pediatric dental care to his younger patients. This Long Beach cosmetic dentistry provider has 27 years of experience, and he enjoys giving his patients the gift of life long oral health.



