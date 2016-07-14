Long Beach Shooting Range Provides Top-Rated Gun Range Services

Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2016 --The Long Beach shooting range is a local gun range that is open to the general public, in addition to police officers and other law enforcement agents. LAX Firing Range is centrally located which allows them to provide their services to the greater Los Angeles area. This individually-owned business has proudly been serving their customers since 1995, over 20 years. The shooting range is an impressive 25 yard-long course with individual lanes that provide privacy and safety for shooters.



Unlike many other ranges, at LAX Firing Range, customers may shoot a variety of guns including handguns, shotguns and high-powered rifles. The Long Beach shooting range offers a large variety of rentals so that shooters can test a weapon before they purchase it. Visitors may also bring their own guns to shoot to keep their skills sharp. Shotguns using 00 buck or slug rounds are permitted for use in this range.



This establishment is dedicated to providing a safe environment for their customers to shoot in. In order to do this, they hire only the most qualified and well-trained staff members that are well-versed in safety and overall gun knowledge. Employees of the Long Beach shooting range can also provide recommendations when it comes to ammo. Although guns are not sold at LAX Range, they have a large pro shop with accessories for firearms of every kind. They also provide on-site courses in firearms training, NRA Instructor classes and advanced shooting technique.



About LAX Firing Range

For more information about the shooting range and the various services they provide, take a look at their website at laxrange.com, or stop by their storefront location: 927 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood CA, 90301 (310-568-1515).