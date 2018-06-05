Long Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2018 --Taste of Brews®, Long Beach's original and authentic craft beer tasting festival, celebrates its 8th anniversary on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Shoreline Aquatic Park with dozens of local, regional and national craft breweries. This year's festival infuses dozens of micro-brews, hard ciders and hard seltzers along with So Cal's premier mobile restaurants, vendor booths, live bands and an amazing ocean-front venue. Proceeds benefit the Long Beach Marine Institute and Make-A-Wish OC-IE, both 501(C)(3) non-profits.



Detailed information is available at http://www.tasteofbrews.com.



A hallmark of Taste of Brews, and what distinguishes it from myriad competitors, the festival features a number of brands that are new to the marketplace and not yet carried in major retailers. These emerging breweries and cideries are paired head-to-head against more established brands, providing attendees a truly unique tasting experience. "Taste of Brews is one of the few tasting events where I can sample micro-brews that I can't find at Bevmo or Total Wine," said Brett Smith of the South Bay, a frequent attendee. "I can also try some of the more mainstream styles at the same time."



Always held on the third Saturday in August, Taste of Brews' features an amazing mix of local and regional craft breweries. Last year's attendees ranged from popular brands like Bootleggers (Fullerton), Karl Strauss (San Diego), Lagunitas (Petaluma), Sierra Nevada (Chico) and Speakeasy (San Francisco) to younger breweries like Uinta (Utah), House (Venice), Four Sons (Huntington Beach), Ska Brewing (Colorado)and 3 Gueyes (Boyle Heights). Long Beach and Torrance breweries included Ballast Point, Beachwood, Belmont, Congregation, The Dudes, Rock Bottom, Scholb and Smog City among others. Hard ciders featured were 2 Towns (Oregon), Common (Nevada), Golden State (Sebastopol) and Reverend Nats (Oregon). Gourmet food vendors included Bison Burgers, 3941 Tamales, Brew Wings, Mess Hall Canteen, The Green Truck, Pinch of Flavor and more. Water wass provided by Essential Water.



What started in 2011 as a local charity tasting event with a couple of dozen brands has more than doubled in size and is now spread across the 12.3 acre oceanfront peninsula located near the Aquarium of the Pacific and across from the iconic Queen Mary. And while Taste of Brews Long Beach has become a 'must do' festival for craft breweries and aficionados alike, the event prides itself on delivering a quality tasting experience; focusing on craft beer and not superfluous activities that do little to enhance or showcase participating breweries.



Taste of Brews' adheres to strict guidelines including providing sufficient breweries and representatives from those breweries to speak with the public (in some cases, the brewers themselves), quality portable toilets and multiple food options per attendee, thereby cutting down on unnecessary wait times. The festival employs more licensed/bonded security than similar events, a professional medical (EMS) staff and plenty of free drinking water. Taste of Brews' prides itself on consistently delivering a first-class tasting environment for brewers and genuine craft beer enthusiasts therefore minimal tickets are sold via discount sites ensuring an upscale audience of craft beer aficionados.



Taste of Brews Long Beach online-only pricing starts at $30.00 for the 3-hour session (1pm to 4pm) and $40.00 for the 4-hour session (noon to 4pm) which includes unlimited beer tastes, plenty of free drinking water, food samples (while available), access to food trucks and live entertainment. Prices will be higher at the door. Attendees must be 21 or older and no children or pets are allowed; apologies but this include strollers and babies.



A limited number of designated driver tickets are available at the door for $25. Shoreline Aquatic Park AKA Lighthouse Park is located at 200 Aquarium Way in Long Beach. Parking is available at the Pike Parking Structure located at 65 Cedar Ave. for an additional fee.



