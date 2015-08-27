Long Island Dentist Dr. James Ciancarelli Helps Patients Transform Their Smiles in Just Three Weeks with Veneers

Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Dr. James Ciancarelli, dentist in Long Island, NY is helping patients with gapped, crooked, misshapen, or discolored teeth finally get the smile they've always dreamed of without the hassle and cost of orthodontia or other invasive procedures. In just three weeks, Dr. Ciancarelli can give patients a brand new smile that is designed to last for decades.



Many adults are insecure about certain elements of their smile, such as crowding, gapping, misalignments, teeth that are too small, or gaps in their smile. Oftentimes, these issues are insignificant enough to prevent them from wanting to undergo treatment like orthodontia, but are still noticeable enough to prevent them from smiling and showing off their smiles. With dental veneers, Dr. Ciancarelli is able to conceal any type of imperfections that his patients are self-conscious about and finally give them a smile they can be proud to show off.



Dental veneers are extremely thin, semi-translucent shell-like coverings for the teeth that are most often made from porcelain. Although they are only about as thick as an eggshell, veneers are extremely strong and can last for decades with proper care. Dr. Ciancarelli customizes these veneers for each patient depending on their current concerns and preferences for their future smile. He takes into account the shade, shape, and color of teeth that the patient would like to have with their new smile and designs veneers to match their vision.



The process for receiving dental veneers begins with an initial consultation to determine if a patient is a good candidate for dental veneers. Patients then have impressions taken of their teeth, which allows Dr. Ciancarelli to design the veneers and send the designs to an external lab for fabrication. The patient then returns once their veneers are fabricated to have them attached to the front of their natural teeth. Within as little as three weeks, patients can have new, bright, straight teeth free of the imperfections that once kept them from smiling.



In addition to dental veneers, Dr. Ciancarelli also offers other treatments to help patients achieve the smiles they've dreamed of, such as teeth whitening and Invisalign. He also provides general dental services such as cleanings, fillings, crowns, and more.



About Dr. James Ciancarelli

Dr. Ciancarelli has been practicing as a dentist for more than 20 years and has established a reputation in the Long Island community for being one of the leading cosmetic dentists in the area. He completed his dental education from the University of Pennsylvania and throughout his career has completed hundreds of hours of continuing education courses that have helped him become one of the best practitioners in the industry.



For more information about Dr. James Ciancarelli and the three-week smile transformations he offers for patients with dental veneers, please visit www.LongIslandBeautifulSmiles.com