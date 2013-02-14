Long Island Mold Inspections After SuperStorm Sandy

Long Island, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2013 --Long Island Mold Inspections and Mold Testing for Hurricane Sandy A Must For Property Owners In The Greater New York City Area



All this media hype with mold recently has gotten homeowners worried about whether they may have toxic mold lurking in their home. There is no point in downplaying it as this issue warrants more concern than it is currently receiving. The fact of the matter is that most people think of mold only as an allergen but not as it should truly be viewed – as a toxic substance.



When it comes to mold, it's not quite that simple. What one must consider if the mold is toxic, how much mold is growing, and what the source of the mold growth is . The truth is that mold will always be around and is in fact a necessary part of our ecological system. So to think that we can completely eliminate it is not only futile but also dangerous. It is recommended that homeowners and property owners alike become knowledgeable about mold so that one can co-exist with mold outside without inviting it into their homes and/or properties.



Lab tests have shown that the mycotoxins present in mold can not only have deadly effects on humans but can be truly devastating for pets as they are much more likely to come in contact with mold as per the observations of a NYC mold inspection company, Five Boro Mold Specialist.



According to Motty Katz the owner of this NYC mold inspection company, “ Mold is naturally occurring in our environment. Mold spores stick on our bodies, clothes, pets, cars, so on and so forth. With the recent Hurricane Sandy flooding causing toxic mold growth all around New York City, we all should be well aware of the possible mold outbreak at hand in our communities, it is a definite public health concern Keep a watchful eye for mold growth and more importantly the health of yourself and your loved ones, especially if you are sick and you have ruled out every other possible source of your sickness”.



With mold infestations devastating New York City home and property owners, many are scrambling to clean up and repair damages to their homes and properties. As with every catastrophe there are predators and they come in many forms and through many channels, mold removal services is fast becoming a targeted industry by these so called predators. Motty Katz, the owner of Five Boro Mold Specialist went on to close the interview with, “NYC mold inspections and mold removal cases after Hurricane Sandy are no a joke and should be taken seriously. Furthermore, with the amount of mold removal cases on the rise rest assured there will be devious, un-certified, untrained, unprofessional, and uninsured companies that are looking for a quick buck. Conduct a little research on any NYC mold inspection and mold removal company before hiring.”



