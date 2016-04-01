Long-Time Industry Leader Launches New Leasing Venture

Newtown, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2016 --A new startup, Taunton Commercial Capital, helps businesses, non-profits and government agencies nationwide find ways to lease equipment or finance capital upgrades.



Founded by Lee Bergeron, who has more than 30 years of experience in the equipment finance industry, the company handles a wide range of transactions designed to help its clients expand their operations in the most cost-effective way possible. It works with banks, lending institutions and lease companies to offer facility leases, tax-exempt financing, operating leases and other options.



"One of our main goals is to connect investors and innovators," Bergeron said. "We want to help companies and leaders by offering practical ways that our resources can help them execute their plans."



Taunton Commercial Capital's main focus is on helping businesses finance and lease equipment, particularly in the healthcare, manufacturing and information technology sectors. It offers leasing and financing plans for the purchase of major software as well as equipment.



"For businesses that want to upgrade their equipment or software, the prices can be daunting, but those upgrades are necessary for them to grow," Bergeron, who has started and run businesses in numerous industries, said. "We work with a variety of partners, so we're also able to ensure our customers are getting the best possible rates for their lease or financing."



Leasing or financing equipment has many benefits for businesses, Bergeron said. It can help businesses improve their cash flow, avoid construction costs, preserve their working capital and avoid being stuck with obsolete technology. For products like software, upgrades can be built into the terms of the lease or financing agreement.



The company offers support and advice for clients throughout the planning and acquisition stage.



"We have an experienced team that crafts leases to help businesses minimize federal income tax liability, maximize accounting objectives and customize cash-flow solutions to their budget," Bergeron said.



About Taunton Commercial Capital

Founded with the purpose of assisting customers with their business finance needs, Taunton Commercial Capital has proven flexibility. TCC's focus is on equipment finance, and have recently expanded our offerings to include software finance, the purchasing of lease portfolios, municipal and tax exempt financing, and other unique products for service companies, industrial manufacturers, healthcare providers, not-for-profits and municipalities.



More information is available at http://TauntonCommercialCapital.com.



Contact:

Lee Bergeron

President, Taunton Commercial Capital

lee@tauntoncommercialcapital.com

(203) 491-1645