Long-Time Waterloo Journalist Jerry Gallagher Joins Educational Communications Firm Donovan Group

Cedar Falls, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2018 --Jerry Gallagher, known to many Iowans as an investigative reporter and news anchor for KWWL in Waterloo, has officially joined Donovan Group LLC as an associate.



Donovan Group is a Wisconsin-based communications firm focused exclusively on education and educational policy. As an associate, Gallagher will help lead the firm's work in serving the needs of public schools and districts throughout Iowa.



"We are thrilled to welcome Jerry Gallagher to our team," said Joe Donovan, president of Donovan Group. "Jerry is a true professional who has a stellar reputation for his integrity and accurate reporting while serving as a trusted broadcast journalist in the state. He is also a great person and someone we believe will provide exceptional value to school leaders across Iowa. This is a big step forward for our firm."



Gallagher, who most recently anchored "Today in Iowa" for NBC affiliate KWWL, spent 19 years as a journalist. He started his career in 1996 as an intern for KWWL, quickly moving on to serve as a reporter and anchor for KCAU in Sioux City. He later was an assistant news director and anchor at WQOW in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, before returning to Waterloo in 2014.



Throughout his career, Gallagher covered a range of major news stories, including a "Brothers in Arms" profile for which he earned a Midwest Regional Emmy in 2015. He also received accolades as an investigative journalist, including a special report on the state's gas tax in April 2017.



Now, Gallagher will pivot his career to the world of education, an area for which he has long maintained a deep interest. His wife, Kelly, was a public school teacher for 15 years, and she now serves as a school improvement consultant.



"While I truly enjoyed my time as a broadcast journalist, I am incredibly excited to take this next step in my career and fully explore my passion for education," Gallagher said. "Donovan Group is a widely known and respected name in Wisconsin education. My goal is to help the firm provide that same level of value and service to schools and districts here in Iowa."



About Donovan Group

Founded in 2004, Donovan Group is a communications and community engagement firm that focuses exclusively on education. Over the years, its work has involved some of the most critical and urgent issues facing schools, districts and educational organizations. The firm's clients range from large urban schools and districts to small, one-school rural districts.



Donovan Group's Iowa location is in Cedar Falls. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit http://www.donovan-group.com.