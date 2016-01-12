Longhorn Harley-Davidson to Introduce 'Harleys for Our Heroes'

Grand Prairie, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --To show its appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the United States military and local public safety officials, Longhorn Harley-Davidson in Grand Prairie, Texas, will introduce its "Harleys for Our Heroes" program on Thursday, Jan. 14. This yearlong celebration has been developed to thank veterans, active-duty and retired military personnel, law enforcement officials and first responders.



"We will provide special considerations, special programs and special treatment for the special people who keep us safe," Longhorn Harley-Davidson General Manager Ed Compton said. "It's the least we can do for them, for all they have done for us."



A special ceremony at Longhorn Harley-Davidson, 2830 I-20 Frontage Road in Grand Prairie, Texas, will launch "Harleys for Our Heroes" on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. (CST). The event will feature five area veterans sharing stories about their service and transition from the battlefield.



Longhorn Harley-Davidson will donate $2,000 to the Fisher House Foundation, renowned for its network of comfort homes where military families can stay at no cost while a loved one receives medical treatment.



Other highlights of the "Harleys for Our Heroes" program include:



- Longhorn Harley-Davidson Riders' Safety Brief: The dealership's Motorcycle Mechanics Institute-trained technicians will perform free 11-point safety checks and top off all fluids for active-duty military and public safety officials — ensuring that their motorcycles are always ready to ride. "We know they have incredibly busy schedules that make it tough to find time to maintain their bikes as much as they'd like," Compton said. "So we're making it easier for them."



- Longhorn Harley-Davidson Transition Tuesday: Held every Tuesday at 5 p.m., this event will provide career advice for vets to successfully market their unique and hard-earned skills to the civilian job market. These sessions will be spearheaded by the dealership's Veteran Outreach Director (a veteran himself) and are free to qualifying personnel. For more information, call 972-988-1903 or contact aj@longhornhd.com.



- Work Detail Program: In addition to the nine veterans (83 years of total service!) already working at the dealership, Longhorn Harley-Davidson plans to hire at least two veterans to fill positions in its service and sales departments. The dealership will identify talented individuals and provide training and opportunities for them.



"The 'Harleys for Our Heroes' program demonstrates that Longhorn Harley-Davidson is committed to honoring and helping our valuable veterans and public safety officials," Compton said. "It's our way of thanking them for their service."



ABOUT LONGHORN HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Longhorn Harley-Davidson is conveniently located near Fort Worth, Dallas, DeSoto, Arlington, and Euless. It opened in its original location in 1996 and moved to a 50,000-square-foot location in 2007. A family-run dealership, Longhorn Harley-Davidson has won numerous awards and has been named one of the "Top 10 Destinations" by "Ride Texas Magazine."