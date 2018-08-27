Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2018 --Longnecker & Associates, a strategic compensation and corporate governance consulting firm based in Houston, announced exciting internal growth. The company promoted several of their team members to roles that will continue to position the firm as one of the top consultancies in Texas.



Tyler Brown promoted to Sr. Director. Previously a Director, Mr. Brown has applied his extensive experience in the analysis and design of compensation programs that has been key for Longnecker & Associates' growth. In his new role he will continue to utilize his skills and knowledge to provide the strategic compensation solutions that set L&A apart.



Ian Keas promoted to Sr. Director, Mountain States Practice Leader. In his previous role as Director, Mr. Keas has been critical in the growth and expansion of the Denver office, bringing in new business in that sector. In his new role he will continue to lead the Mountain States practice, engaging potential clients that can benefit from L&A's compensation advisory services.



Josh Whittaker promoted to Sr. Manager. In his previous role as Manager, Mr. Whittaker has played a pivotal role performing research of corporate financial data and managing L&A's salary surveys. In his new position, Mr. Whittaker will continue to lead the firm's compensation surveys line and provide analytic consulting for executive management and board of directors.



Daniel Wilson promoted to Manager. Previously a Sr. Consultant, Mr. Wilson has proven to be an essential part of the firm's consulting team. His experience analyzing competitive executive, board of director and all employee compensation programs positions him to provide support to colleagues at a more managerial level.



Kyle Lamport promoted to Manager. Mr. Lamport, previously a Sr. Consultant, has also been a vital part of the firm's consulting team, providing substantial support to our Denver branch. His expertise leading market analysis and benchmarking studies will be helpful in his new role as he continues to assist L&A's Mountain States practice as well as consultants in the Houston office.



"We are very proud of this amazing team we have here at Longnecker. These five individuals have been great for our clients and amazing teammates. They're always working toward a spirit of excellence and I'm proud of each and every one of them. They are all an integral part of the success of our company," said CEO, Brent Longnecker.



