Longnecker & Associates' Kevin Kuschel Recognized by Consulting Magazine as One of the 2018 Rising Stars of the Profession

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2018 --Longnecker & Associates COO Kevin Kuschel was named one of the 2018 Rising Stars of the Profession by ALM's Consulting® magazine. The annual list honors 35 young up-and-comers in the consulting profession under the age of 35 who have distinguished themselves through extraordinary achievements.



This year's Rising Stars included professionals from several of the industry's top consulting firms and are featured in the March issue of Consulting magazine here: http://www.consultingmag.com/sites/cmag/2018/03/09/march-2018-issue/.



"Kevin is truly outstanding and epitomizes the work and family ethic our company is all about. He is a tremendous role model and our clients continue to appreciate his insights. We are blessed to have him here at Longnecker!" says Brent Longnecker, CEO and Chairman of Longnecker & Associates. "Since joining L&A in 2009, Kevin has worked hard to gain the trust of clients and deliver exceptional results. On behalf of the L&A team, we are grateful for the daily value Kevin brings!" says Longnecker & Associates President, Chris Crawford.



"The editorial selection committee was blown away by the quality of candidates from the 250-plus nominations Consulting magazine received. It is amazing what this generation of consultants is able to bring to the table and to the profession; they are truly redefining what is means to be a consultant right before our eyes," said Joe Kornik, Consulting Magazines Editor and Publisher. "These 35 Rising Stars are already making a huge impact on their firms, clients and the entire profession and it's obvious the future of consulting is in great hands."



About Longnecker & Associates

Established in 2003, Longnecker & Associates is a nationally recognized compensation consulting, corporate and strategic governance firm based in Houston, Texas with offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas. The firm's consultants work with public, private and not-for-profit companies on a variety of complex, strategic compensation and governance situations that require real time solutions. The firm is considered a thought leader on compensation and governance issues, and its consultants have been featured on MSNBC, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal and other national media, as well as speakers for WorldatWork, the Society of Human Resources Management and the American Management Association.



For more information, visit http://www.longnecker.com.



About Consulting® Magazine

Consulting® magazine is the flagship publication of the consulting profession featuring the latest information on consulting careers, thought leadership and corporate strategies. In addition to providing industry insights, Consulting® hosts award dinners as part of our Achievement Awards series—honoring Women Leaders in Consulting, The Top 25 Consultants, The Rising Stars of the Profession, The Best Firms to Work For, and Social & Community Investment.