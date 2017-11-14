Longnecker & Associates Makes Consulting Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Firms in 2017

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2017 --Longnecker & Associates was named one of the Fastest Growing Firms by ALM's Consulting® magazine. The award is a global recognition of the industry's top movers and shakers in terms of revenue and growth between 2013 and 2016. Longnecker & Associates qualified for the ranking with a 27 percent growth.



The Fastest Growing Firms are featured here, and an additional interview feature in the November 2017 issue of Consulting magazine. In an interview by a Consulting magazine associate, Chris Crawford answered questions regarding the factors contributing to the firm's growth, projections for 2018 and 2019, and what this recognition means for the firm.



"Longnecker & Associates is tremendously excited to be named one of Consulting® magazine's Fastest Growing Firms! It is a defining moment for any consulting firm, and we strive to continue to provide the best executive compensation consulting advice to our clients, so they will continue to refer us" says Chris Crawford, President of Longnecker & Associates.



"With mind-numbing growth, there's absolutely no doubt these 75 consulting firms are disrupting the industry from the bottom up—they are the profession's Fastest Growing Firms for 2017," said Joseph Kornik, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of Consulting magazine."



When asked about factors contributing to the firm's rapid growth, Crawford said:



"There are multiple factors leading to the firm's growth, but three of the most notable are one, winning a landmark case on reasonable compensation, that allowed the firm to diversify into a separate service line three years ago. Two, very happy clients aggressively selling us to their peers; three, using the downturn in the energy market as an opportunity to launch an restructuring advisory service line three years ago."



About Longnecker & Associates

Established in 2003, Longnecker & Associates is a nationally recognized strategic compensation and governance consulting firm based in Houston, Texas. The firm's consultants work with public, private and not-for-profit companies on a variety of complex, strategic compensation and governance situations that require real time solutions. The firm is considered a thought leader on compensation and governance issues, and its consultants have been featured on MSNBC, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal and other national media, as well as speakers for WorldatWork, the Society of Human Resources Management and the American Management Association.



For more information, visit http://www.longnecker.com.



About Consulting® Magazine

Consulting® magazine is the flagship publication of the consulting profession featuring the latest information on consulting careers, thought leadership and corporate strategies. In addition to providing industry insights, Consulting® hosts award dinners as part of our Achievement Awards series—honoring Women Leaders in Consulting, The Top 25 Consultants, The Rising Stars of the Profession, The Best Firms to Work For, and Social & Community Investment.