Longnecker & Associates Named One of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas for Tenth Consecutive Year

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2019 --Longnecker & Associates was recently named one of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas for an unprecedented tenth consecutive year. The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM and Best Companies Group.



This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Texas, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas list is made up of 100 companies. Longnecker & Associates has been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas in the small company category for the tenth year in a row.



"Ten years is quite an accomplishment. I'm incredibly proud of this team and grateful to the late Herb Kelleher of Southwest Airlines for teaching me the importance of creating a people-centered organization. For 29 years I was his consultant. Yet, over those 29 years, I dare say he taught me more than I taught him," says Brent Longnecker, Chairman and CEO of Longnecker & Associates.



Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Texas and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.



The list of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas and how they rank will be revealed for the first time at the Texas Association of Business (TAB) Best Companies to Work for in Texas Awards Dinner and Celebration on April 2, 2020 at the Fairmont. For more information visit www.txbiz.org and click "Events". The winners will also be profiled by Texas Monthly in a special publication that will be released in conjunction with the event.



About Longnecker & Associates

Established in 2003, Longnecker & Associates is a nationally recognized strategic compensation and governance consulting firm based in Houston, Texas. The firm's consultants work with public, private and not-for-profit companies on a variety of complex, strategic compensation and governance situations that require real time solutions. The firm is considered a thought leader on compensation and governance issues, and its consultants have been featured on MSNBC, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal and other national media, as well as speakers for WorldatWork, the Society of Human Resources Management and the American Management Association. For more information, visit www.longnecker.com.



For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, visit www.BestCompaniesTX.com.