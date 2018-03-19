Longnecker & Associates Recognized as One of the 2018 Best Companies to Work for in Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2018 --Longnecker & Associates was recently recognized as one of the 2018 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. Managed by the independent research firm, Best Companies Group, the Texas Association of Business (TAB) and Texas SHRM, the program is a statewide survey competition designed to identify which participants are the best employers in Texas.



The winners and their rank were revealed at the awards dinner and celebration hosted by TAB on March 8 at the Hyatt Lost Pines in Bastrop. Out of the 100 companies given this distinction, Longnecker & Associates ranked #8 in the small company category.



The winners are also featured in a special publication by Texas Monthly and can be viewed here: http://trendmag2.trendoffset.com/publication/?i=476927&ver=html5.



"We are so grateful to be recognized by Texas Association of Business for the 8th straight year as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. This is an honor for each of the hard-working employees of L&A who foster a culture of growth, teamwork, respect and trust," says Chris Crawford, President of Longnecker & Associates.



Companies from across the state completed a two-part survey to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The first part was worth approximately 25% of the total score and consisted of an evaluation of each company's workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics. The second part, worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation, consisted of an employee questionnaire to measure the employee experience. The combined scores were used to determine the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Texas, analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.



About Longnecker & Associates

Established in 2003, Longnecker & Associates is a nationally recognized strategic governance and compensation consulting firm based in Houston, Texas with offices in Dallas and Denver, Colorado. The firm's consultants work with public, private and not-for-profit companies on a variety of complex, strategic compensation and governance situations that require real time solutions. The firm is considered a thought leader on compensation and governance issues, and its consultants have been featured on MSNBC, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal and other national media, as well as speakers for WorldatWork, the Society of Human Resources Management and the American Management Association.



